Solar Industry Statement on $2 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, on the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package agreed to by Congress late last night:



More Headlines Articles

"As Congress continues to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we appreciate that they are prioritizing relief for families and small businesses. There are several elements in this legislation that can help solar businesses and solar workers, including long-term unemployment insurance, business loans and provisions that support employee retention and other employee protections. We will be working to help our members understand what resources are available to them as a result of this legislation and how they can use those resources to help get through this difficult time."As a result of this pandemic, the solar industry stands to lose half of our jobs — that's 125,000 families who will no longer receive a paycheck. Congress can help stem this tide. Economic stimulus legislation can help our companies sustain families and invest tens of billions of dollars into the economy over the next couple of years. We remain committed to helping our economy recover from this pandemic. We fully expect to work with Congress on any broad economic stimulus package. This will ensure that when this awful chapter in America's history comes to an end, the clean energy economy is well positioned to lead our nation's economic recovery."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.