ENVISION SOLAR DELIVERS MULTIPLE EV ARC™ SOLAR-POWERED EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PRODUCTS ACROSS THREE STATES THIS WEEK

-- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the delivery of new EV ARC™ 2020 solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products to three states: New York, North Carolina and California. Municipalities are using the units for emergency power infrastructure and to offer 100% renewable EV charging to city-owned fleet vehicles and a "driving on sunshine" amenity for the public. Corporations are using the EV ARC™ products to offer workplace charging for employees. All government shipments included the optional emergency power panel.



As announced earlier this week, the Company continues to deliver vital transportation and emergency energy infrastructure products during California's COVID-19 "shelter at home" order due to an exemption for vital transportation and energy products. The Company will prioritize manufacturing of their emissions-free, rapidly deployed emergency power products for organizations on the frontline of the COVID-19 healthcare disaster response."We continue to see more municipalities include EV charging infrastructure in their plans," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "Our no-touch, sanitized product delivery makes it possible for customers to deploy vital infrastructure without risk of exposure while saving significant time and money on permitting, construction and electrical work and utility bills. We are proud to provide some security during these uncertain times."The cost to install grid-tied solutions varies widely and installation can take months or years. Elements to consider include current electrical capacity, EV charger placement, trenching to get power to EV chargers, ADA compliance, construction to prepare the site or sites, plans to submit to various agencies, inspections and permits, utility coordination, a team to oversee the complexity and disruption during construction. The risk to budget projections and schedule estimates are very real for construction and electrical projects but are not a part of an EV ARC™ delivery.California, New York and North Carolina have a combined population of nearly 70 million people with 50 million vehicles on the roads. So far, fewer than one million of these are electric vehicles. EVs are at an inflection point with adoption accelerating. States are investing in vital infrastructure to support this growth. California is under a Governor's executive order to add 250,000 charging stations by 2025. There are fewer than 20,000 public EV chargers installed after 10 years of build-out.Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of driving in a day and/or to operate the 6kW emergency power panel integrated into the product. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.About: Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.