ENVISION SOLAR ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF NEXT GENERATION EV ARC™ 2020 OFF-GRID EV CHARGING AND EMERGENCY POWER INFRASTRUCTURE PRODUCT

Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced the official launch of the upgraded generation of EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products. This evolution of the signature EV ARC™ series, already used in more than 100 U.S. municipalities, sports a reengineered S-curved column with electronic components and energy storage elevated to the underside of the sun-tracking solar canopy. As a result, the new design is flood-proof to 9.5 feet and provides extra space to park on the cambered ballast pad. An engineering improvement to EnvisionTrak™, the Company's patented sun tracking technology, means that the solar array can be deployed through a 360-degree arc and so accommodates any angled parking space. The elevated equipment enclosure provides improved visibility for branding and, combined with the curved column, creates a sleek modern look and added security.



"We never stop listening to our customers and their wishes have informed several significant improvements in the design, aesthetics and functionality for the EV ARC 2020. Our mission to reduce costs while improving quality and continuing to combat climate change has also driven core engineering innovations," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. "The new form factor makes the product more dynamic, expands emergency preparedness and energy resiliency and, uniquely, serves areas threatened by floods and rising sea levels while continuing to offer all of the benefits delivered by the previous generation of EV ARC products."The EV ARC™ 2020 is an off-grid solar-powered EV charging infrastructure solution that requires no trenching, no construction, no permitting, no utility bill, and can be deployed in minutes. Envision's zero-touch deployment capability means that customers can receive this vital fueling and emergency power infrastructure without any human interaction. Deployment experts from the Company deliver the fully operational product to the site and depart after completing a sanitizing process for all user interfaces. A delivery package including receipt, sanitization checklist, photographs and go-live checklist are delivered electronically to the customer. This unique capability to deliver permanent infrastructure in minutes with zero-contact is an important differentiator for the Company and its products, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.NEW CAPABILITIES• Expanded Parking Area: Battery storage, electronics and components elevated to the underside of the solar canopy creates more parking area on the cambered ballast pad which still fits inside a standard parking and does not reduce available parking in any way.• Flood-Proof: Moving componentry off the base pad and into the canopy makes the product flood-proof to over nine feet, enhancing the emergency preparedness capabilities.• Angled Parking Spaces: The tracking solar array can now be deployed at any angle above the parking space to fit seamlessly into parallel, perpendicular and herring bone angled parking spaces.• Added Security: Elevation of components and the optional emergency power panel protects vital energy production, storage and access during and after even the most severe conditions.• Aesthetic Design: The S-curved column and tulip stem mounted EV chargers have a more modern, productized appearance whilst maintaining ergonomic-friendly and ADA compliant access to charging plugs.• Cambered Ballast Pad: The traction and ballast pad is cambered for more efficient use of materials, improved aesthetics and more effective water drainage.• Increased Branding Visibility: The enclosure under the solar canopy is a visible clean canvas for branding, advertising, or community beautification initiatives."Nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population live in coastal areas threatened by rising sea levels," added Mr. Wheatley. "Renewably energized EV charging infrastructure continues to be our primary focus with the rapid growth in the electrification of transportation. Regions that are increasingly at risk from rising sea levels and other flood threats are looking for infrastructure that will survive and continue to fuel their vehicles and provide emergency power. The EV ARC™ 2020 gives them a fueling solution and a source of emergency power that is sustainable, reliable, green and will continue to provide service during and after the most severe conditions."Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. About Envision Solar International, Inc.
Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.
Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products.