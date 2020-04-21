RECYCALYSE, a project to disrupt the energy storage market

A European consortium is working on the implementation of RECYCALYSE, a Horizon 2020 research and innovation project that will enhance the energy storage market through novel and recyclable catalytic materials made of abundant elements.



Eleven partners from seven European countries will work for 36 months to overcome the main barriers that remain for proton exchange membrane electrolysers cells (PEMEC), namely high capital cost and use of critical raw materials, and to boost the economic competitiveness of the European Union (EU) energy storage production.The idea behind RECYCALYSE is to disrupt the energy storage market through the development and manufacture of highly active sustainable oxygen evolution catalysts, and through a recycling scheme for PEMEC catalysts, electrodes and overall system. This technology will help to reduce or eliminate critical raw materials, thus decreasing CO2 emissions and reducing costs.Likewise, RECYCALYSE's innovations will contribute to reduce or avoid dependence on materials imports in Europe, by implementing the recovered elements in the newly developed catalysts, thus contributing to a circular economy.In summary, RECYCALYSE will result in a substantial reduction in the levelised costs of energy storage, leading to an improved technical and economic competitiveness of EU energy storage production suitable to store a large amount of energy at reduced costs.Led by the Danish Technological Institute, RECYCALYSE is formed by Fraunhofer ICT, Sustainable Innovations, Vertech Group, TWI, Danish Power Systems, Technische Universität Bergakademie Freiberg (Institute for Nonferrous Metallurgy and Purest Materials), Bern University, Prüfrex, HyCentA Research GmbH, and Accurec.The project has received €5.5 million funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 861960.