Schletter Group: Ground-mounted project at 1,000m above sea level in Andalusia

Kirchdorf/Haag, April 21, 2020. On a plateau near Guadix in Andalusia, the Schletter Group has realized another large open area project in Spain: the globally active solar mounting manufacturer delivered the mounting systems for a 7.26 MWp ground-mounted plant of Spanish project developer Ansasol S.L. Given the high snow loads in the region, the particularly robust FS Duo system was used.



"With the implementation of this project, we are further expanding our strong market position in Spain," said Hans Glaser, who is responsible for the Schletter business in Spain and Latin America. "It also shows once again the demand for our robust and at the same time material-efficient systems in more challenging projects." The plant is located at almost 1,000m above sea level in the north-east of the Granada province, near the town of Guadix. Because of the harsh climate in this region, high snow loads of up to 1.05 kN/m2 are not unusual here in winter. In addition, the project has to cope with uneven terrain and a rocky ground.Given such challenging conditions, the customer decided in favor of the Schletter FS Duo system. The twin-support system allows wide spans and thus a very economic use of material, while its static load capacity is high. Its ramming foundations are made of high-strength special steel, the penetration depth of which was accurately calculated by Schletter on the basis of a soil expertise, providing guaranteed stability even under poor soil conditions. In addition, a slope inclination of up to 10° had to be compensated. For this purpose, Schletter provided the project with pile-driving foundations of different lengths.A total of 21,700 Suntech STP335-24 modules were installed in the project. The 775 tables were placed vertically, one above the other in two rows. The system was supplied by Schletter's own factory in Shanghai. "This enabled us to offer this very high-quality system at a highly competitive price" Glaser stressed. The installation commenced in February and is scheduled to be completed in May.The Schletter Group has been working with project developer Ansasol in Spain for more than 10 years. To date, the two companies have jointly realized projects with a total volume of more than 50 MWp.About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The Group manufactures mounting systems for roofs, façades and open areas (solar farms) as well as solar carports. With an international network of production, distribution and service companies, the Schletter Group is active in all important international markets. The Schletter Group has around 650 employees in total.www.schletter-group.com