ACORE and WSA Join Forces to Advance the Renewable Energy Sector

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and the Wind Solar Alliance (WSA), two national nonprofit organizations dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable energy, announced today a completed agreement to bring WSA's staff and programs into ACORE.



More Headlines Articles

These key programs, which include WSA's grid campaign and jobs tour, will be strategically integrated into ACORE's existing wholesale power market and transmission educational efforts this spring."As longtime colleagues and admirers of their impactful renewable campaigns and research, we are thrilled to have WSA's capabilities and programs come under the ACORE umbrella," said Gregory Wetstone, ACORE's President and CEO. "Together, we can build on our collective efforts to increase renewable energy and advance the nation's electric grid, uniting and ultimately strengthening the entire renewable sector.""Accelerating the deployment of low-cost wind and solar energy has never been more critical," said Kevin O'Rourke, WSA's Interim Executive Director. "Joining forces with ACORE will allow us to expand our shared goals of outreach and education on the benefits of renewable energy and the policy changes needed to grow the clean energy sector at the pace that American businesses and consumers are demanding."O'Rourke, who has served as WSA's Interim Executive Director since January 2019, will join ACORE's team as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Public Affairs."ACORE has been a long-time leader in advancing the transition to a clean energy economy in the U.S.," said ACORE Board Chairman David Giordano. "The combined expertise and resources of WSA and ACORE will allow us to more effectively bring stakeholders together and facilitate the financial and technological investments needed to accelerate the growth of renewable energy on a national scale.""A unified, expanded nonprofit will result in a stronger voice for the renewable sector," said Doug Fredrickson, WSA Board Chair. "We look forward to working with the ACORE team and continuing to develop the research and education tools necessary to accelerate the growth of clean energy."ACORE and WSA want to convey their appreciation to the law firms of Covington & Burling LLP and Trister, Ross, Schadler & Gold, PLLC who provided critical assistance in the completion of this merger.About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.About the Wind Solar Alliance:The Wind Solar Alliance (WSA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable energy. WSA uses research, communications, and advocacy to raise awareness of the benefits of renewable energy and the need for power market and infrastructure policies that recognize and reward those benefits. To learn more, visit www.windsolaralliance.org.