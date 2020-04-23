ISO Accreditation Awards for Alectris

Alectris Italia, the Italian office of the global operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider for the solar industry, has been simultaneously awarded three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditations, following independent assessment.



More Headlines Articles

Alectris Italia is one of the only independent O&M providers to achieve the accreditations in the solar sector, which include ISO 9001:2015 quality management and ISO 14001:2015 environment management standards, bolstering its commitment to offer the highest level of services to customers. Recognising that the health and wellbeing of its employees is vital to the delivery of these services, Alectris has also attained ISO 45001:2018 occupational health & safety management.As the solar market continues to grow globally, so too does the need for more advanced asset management services and technologies, in order to win investment and deliver industry growth in-line with projections. Alectris' own software platform, ACTIS ERP, enables operators to adapt to these growing demands, and was significantly instrumental to the firm achieving its ISO accreditations.Specifically, ACTIS' advanced capability to standardise, automate and measure processes, enables teams to become highly efficient and customer oriented, serving as the foundation of continuous improvement of a company's services. Having implemented and refined its use of ACTIS, Alectris was able to demonstrate these capabilities to external assessors, which meant the accreditations were achieved in less than six months.Commenting on this achievement, Marco D'Orio, Country Manager, Alectris Italia, said: "The pathway to accreditation encourages a company to look inwards and assess the risks and opportunities of a service offering very closely. In doing so, you are able to make systematic revisions and improvements that have a crucial impact on effective delivery.""While some view these processes as an administrative burden, for Alectris Italia, and the wider solar industry, they provide the opportunity to review and fine tune our offering, ensuring a best practice approach is taken consistently. We look forward to rolling out these accreditations across the group."In addition to these ISO certifications, Alectris has also been awarded the Solar Monitoring Best Practices Mark for ACTIS ERP, demonstrating excellence in monitoring and software services. Alectris are also members of Solar Power Europe, have chaired and vice chaired its O&M taskforce and actively participated the drafting the SPE Asset Management Best Practice Guidelines/V1.0.- Ends -About ACTIS ERPACTIS is the world's first Renewable Energy ERP that helps stakeholders (investors, asset managers, O&M service providers, subcontractors) during all stages of the lifecycle of a renewable asset (development, construction, operation) to manage efficiently and effectively the assets through a single platform.Visit: actiserp.comAbout AlectrisAlectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. It provides the integrated suite of operations, maintenance and asset management services, award-winning software ACTIS ERP, and retrofit technologies.Visit: alectris.com