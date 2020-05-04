EDF Renewables North America and Alliant Energy Announce Commercial Operation at Golden Plains Wind Project in Iowa

EDF Renewables and Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company, today announced that the 200 megawatt (MW) Golden Plains Wind Project (Project) achieved commercial operation on March 27 and is delivering clean electricity to Iowa customers. Located in Winnebago and Kossuth counties in the north central portion of Iowa, the Project injected millions of dollars into the economy and employed hundreds of workers at the peak of construction.



With Golden Plains, EDF Renewables has developed or placed in service 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity in the state."We are pleased to partner with Alliant Energy to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers through the Golden Plains Wind Project," said Kate O'Hair, Vice President Development, North Region at EDF Renewables. "The Project provides an economic boost to the Iowa economy, through new construction and operations jobs, expanded tax base, and recurring, long-term income for participating landowners.""Wind energy is a win for Iowans," said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. "This project benefits customers and the environment through reductions in emissions and fuel costs. It also gives landowners lease payments, and it helps communities through increased local tax revenue for schools and community services."Golden Plains Wind Project is part of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company plan to reach 1,299 MW of wind generation to Iowa by the end of 2020. Its 82 GE wind turbines will generate enough clean energy to power 73,000 average homes a year.About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDFR is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.For more information visit: www.edf-re.comAbout Alliant Energy:Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.