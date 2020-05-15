Clenergy Donates Surgical Masks to Support the Solar PV Sector

As the public health crisis triggers outbreaks, across the globe, all employees at Clenergy are concerned about the safety and well-being and are here to offer ongoing support of all valued partners and clients across regions, that have enabled Clenergy to become what it is today.



More Headlines Articles

Clenergy received notice that some of its partners received exorbitant prices or lack of supply for safety gear like facial masks, hence with its supplier connections, Clenergy took action by organizing global sourcing and redistribution efforts.Clenergy organised masks from reliable suppliers and shipped them to Australia, Japan, Thailand, and other Asia Pacific regions where it operates.Take Japan for example. To date, Clenergy has distributed approximately 13,000 surgical masks to local partners and clients. Some of them have recently informed that they are thankful, doing well and that they will push ahead with operations through this difficult time."We appreciate these Clenergy-donated protective masks at this time when our onsite workers are at greater risk of being infected. These valuable items shield our workers from infection while allowing smooth on-site operations to continue. "- Clenergy Client, Chiba Prefecture, Japan"We are immensely grateful to Clenergy for these precious surgical masks during this grim situation. This is encouraging. We will put the items to the best use by distributing them to employees and their family members who are short of facial masks. We hope that both our companies continue to support each other and excel within the solar industry." - Clenergy Client, Tokyo, Japan"From the bottom of our hearts, I appreciate what Clenergy has done for us and our customers. Fortunately, all our people are fine and we keep continuing our daily tasks with remote working the masks will and have added us in being able to venture outside for essentials tasks. Thanks again for your generosity, and us that your care." - Clenergy Client, Tokyo, JapanClenergy will continue to offer this service free of charge, until its stocks last for partners globally who do have the immediate need. What Clenergy cares about is the immediate safety of local onsite workers especially performing critical work, who are possibly the most vulnerable to infection."We will do our utmost to minimize impacts of the coronavirus and continue to donate more masks to areas where they are most needed. To ensure the safety and health of all partners and clients remains our top priority during this global pandemic crisis," said Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy.With the ongoing coronavirus situation, Clenergy would like to encourage all partners and clients to stay safe, stay calm. Do it for the greater good, respect your local municipality or council guidelines and abide by them to take any necessary precautions.