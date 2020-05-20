SOLTEC WILL SUPPLY ITS SF7 BIFACIAL TRACKERS FOR A 101-MW PLANT IN ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE

Soltec, leading firm in the manufacture and supply of single-axis solar trackers and part of Soltec Power Holdings, supplies its SF7 Bifacial tracker for a 101-MW project. This project is being developed in the region of Antofagasta (Chile) by Global Power Generation, Spanish company within the Naturgy group. Soltec, with a large market share in this South American country, has a project track record (both supplied or in progress) of over 1.5 GW in Chile.



The plant will be equipped with 2,829 SF7 bifacial trackers by Soltec, with a total of 234,696 bifacial modules being installed. Trackers for SF7 bifacial modules can generate between 7% and 15.7% more energy thanks to their bifacial gain feature, which is conditioned by various variables such as structural height, absence of rear side shadowing on panels and albedo (terrain characteristic referring to the amount of solar radiation generated by a surface). After 15 years of R&D investment by Soltec, the solar trackers of this Murcian company adapt to all types of climates and terrains due to their versatile design and easy installation."Our SF7 bifacial trackers yield much higher bifacial gain compared to other tracking systems, partly because their vertical two-panel array configuration is ideal for this application. The characteristics of this project position Soltec's optimized trackers as the best option in terms of adaptability and maximum bifacial performance and generation. By supplying our trackers for this project, we further consolidate our leading position in the bifacial photovoltaic market, where bifacial trackers are an increasingly preferred option. Actually, Soltec's success story with bifacial tracking started in Chile in 2015, when we developed for Enel Green Power an innovative plant supplying the European Southern Observatory La Silla. The experience accumulated over the last five years allow us to optimize every single detail and, in turn, the LCOE" states Fernando Sánchez, Sales VP for LATAM.To date, Soltec has a large market share in Latin America, with a track record of nearly 7 GW including completed and in-progress projects. Furthermore, the increasing trend to select bifacial trackers has resulted in Soltec's SF7 model being purchased for a larger number of projects. Up to now, the Spanish company has supplied over 2 GW of bifacial trackers only in Latin America and nearly 3 GW worldwide.SOLTECSoltec employs over 1,600 professionals and has 16 years' experience in the manufacture of complete solar tracking systems. The company operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Denmark, Egypt, United States, Spain, India, Italy, Israel, Mexico and Peru. Soltec, a company strongly committed to renewable energies and environmental preservation, allocates significant resources and efforts to innovation, product standardization and customer satisfaction. More information at: https://soltec.com/