CS Energy Named Nation’s Top Commercial Solar Installer

Edison, NJ, May 27, 2020 - CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has been named the nation's number-one commercial solar installer by global research firm Wood Mackenzie. With more than 10 percent of the market share, CS Energy installed as much as the second- and third-ranked companies combined.



"2019 was a transformative year for our company," shared Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "Our experience, bankability, and successful track record of successfully building increasingly larger projects have positioned us as a major player in the solar energy market—and we plan to keep progressing."Wood Mackenzie's US PV Leaderboard also determined that CS Energy was the top installer in three separate states for 2019, having installed nearly 90 MW in New Jersey, 57 MW in New York, and 29 MW in Massachusetts. CS Energy's growth in the Northeast has been strategic: the company expanded its team by 20 percent last year and is on track to perform several major solar projects in 2020, including the largest solar plant in New Jersey.Wood Mackenzie ranked CS Energy as the lead commercial solar installer with a national market share of 8.1 percent through Q3 2019. As the year closed, the firm installed an incredible 16.9 percent of all US solar energy projects, ending the year with 10.7 percent of the national market.More details about the Wood Mackenzie ranking can be found here:https://www.woodmac.com/our-expertise/focus/Power--Renewables/U.S.-PV-Leaderboard/?utm_source=gtm&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=wmpr_pvleaderboardq120About CS EnergyCS Energy, LLC (formerly Conti Solar, LLC) is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully design and install nearly 1 GW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy leverages established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power with a minority position retained by The Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner.