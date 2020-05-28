Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, earned a "top performer" rating under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs testing, the company announced today. The reliability rating applies to the Silfab Solar conventional 60-cell and 72-cell modules as well as its SIL BL (back-contact, metal wrap-through) module, all of which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry.



Silfab has been perfecting PV module technology and manufacturing processes for more than 35 years. This was the second year in a row, and third time overall, that Silfab earned PVEL top performer awards. In the 2020 PVEL report released today, Silfab earned top ratings in four key testing categories: thermal cycling (TC), potential-induced degradation (PID), dynamic mechanical load (DML), and damp heat."For nearly four decades, Silfab has consistently delivered reliability and performance. Independent and rigorous testing confirms this long-standing commitment to constantly seeking the most advanced designs and holding to strict production benchmarks," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "We continue to push ourselves to even higher standards and are proud to deliver solar for North America and other key regions of the world."Operating some of the largest highly automated manufacturing plants in North America, Silfab has perfected production methods and secured exclusive agreements with innovators to deliver the most reliable modules on the market. For example, the current line of mass-production metal wrap-through (MWT) back-contact modules came as the result of a strategic alliance with DSM. Silfab utilizes high-efficiency back-contact solar cells with an integrated electro-conductive backsheet developed by DSM to optimize cell and module power output by reducing front shading and minimizing the charge transfer resistance.To see the full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com."As PVEL continues to be the benchmark for independent module testing, data and, reports that guide strategic procurement, minimize technology risk, and provide critical information to the solar industry, we have observed significant advances in technology for modules and it is great to see a North American based manufacturer excel in our testing environment," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business, PV Evolution Labs. "Congratulations to Silfab Solar."About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com