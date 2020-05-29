Excelsior Energy Capital and Unico Solar Investors Form Long-Term Partnership to Build, Own and Operate 250 MW of Commercial and Industrial Sector Solar Projects

Excelsior Energy Capital ("Excelsior"), a leading independent North American renewable energy investor, and Unico Solar Investors ("Unico Solar"), a solar energy systems developer and investor, announced today the closing of a long-term programmatic joint-venture partnership to build, own and operate a 250 MW pipeline of commercial and industrial ("C&I") solar projects located across North America. Unico Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unico Investment Group, will leverage its vast commercial real estate network and expertise to develop and manage the portfolio. Excelsior, through its North American Renewable Energy Fund, will acquire the projects into its portfolio upon start of construction, with Unico Solar overseeing construction and asset management while maintaining a minority equity position.



More Headlines Articles

The C&I portfolio will be comprised of ground-mount, rooftop and carport solar projects totaling approximately 250 MW, located across multiple U.S. states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington, among others. The projects will sell clean electricity to a diversified mix of consumers, including commercial businesses, property owners, municipalities, education institutions, utilities, and other credit-worthy C&I customers under long-term power purchase agreements. Construction of the first set of projects is expected to begin in Q3 2020. Excelsior is raising the tax equity, construction and permanent debt financing for the projects.Anne Marie Denman, a Partner at Excelsior, commented: "Excelsior couldn't be more excited about this partnership with Unico Solar. The Unico Solar platform brings deep experience in commercial real estate and C&I solar development that aligns well with Excelsior's mandate to own and operate renewable investments with contracted returns. Excelsior's sourcing and investment strategy focuses in large part on long-term partnerships with thoughtful top-tier developers and operators like Unico Solar, where there is a clear framework and set underwriting guidelines to execute on multiple, programmatic investments. It is partnerships such as these that allow Excelsior to deliver consistent, high-quality investments and associated returns to our limited partners."Brett Phillips, Unico Vice President and co-founder of Unico Solar Investors, commented: "Unico Solar is driven to rapidly expand access to renewable energy for commercial and industrial power consumers. This groundbreaking partnership is built to accelerate that ambition by combining Unico's decades of commercial real estate experience with Excelsior's proven investment execution in the renewable power sector so more consumers can realize the benefits of clean energy. Whether it's a local government, a REIT, or a business looking to procure cheaper, greener power, this partnership is designed with that customer in mind."Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel for Excelsior on the transaction, led by Partner, Daniel Lynch.About Excelsior Energy CapitalExcelsior Energy Capital is a pure-play renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on long-term investments in wind and solar power plants in North America. The Excelsior management team alone brings over 70 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors.For more information, visit http://www.excelsiorcapital.com.About Unico Solar InvestorsUnico Solar Investors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unico Investment Group that develops, owns, and operates solar energy facilities for commercial and industrial customers and investors. The company develops solar energy portfolios that provide long-term, low-cost clean energy to a diversified mix of electricity consumers that include utilities, municipalities, commercial and industrial buildings, businesses, and educational facilities.For more information visit: www.unicosolar.com.