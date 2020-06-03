SolarWindow Innovation Bolsters Electricity-Generating Plastic

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass or plastics, is pleased to announce that recent initiatives to optimize its fabrication processes have resulted in favorable improvements to its laser patterning systems for our electricity-generating coatings on flexible plastics.



Once optimized for industry, this advancement is expected to reduce process time, improve device performance, and reduce costs of SolarWindow™ electricity-generating plastic products.The development of the innovative SolarWindow flexible plastic laser beam patterning technology was performed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), partnered with DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), through the company's first-ever awarded advanced materials manufacturing collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) that was awarded in March 2018.This laser patterning advancement enables a single laser beam to be split into multiple focused beams that are simultaneously applied to flexible plastic during roll-to-roll manufacturing, a high-throughput and low-cost production method.Today's announcement follows recent news on the continued virtual collaboration of our entire team during the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring stay-at-home mandates and physical distancing protocols.Using converted spare home spaces as remote ad hoc engineering, product development and fabrication shops, SolarWindow staff have built the Company's largest-ever transparent electricity-generating window array, a notable achievement under the circumstances.In the coming weeks, SolarWindow plans to release its largest-ever array of transparent electricity-generating window glass panes to our stockholders, supporters, and other stakeholders. To be apprised of this unveiling, we encourage everyone to sign up to receive our email updates by visiting http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass or plastic. When applied to glass, for example, these coatings could convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.Other potential uses for transparent electricity-generating coatings include, but are not limited to, building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, various consumer products and military uses.For additional information, please call Amit Singh at 800-213-0689 or visit: www.solarwindow.com.