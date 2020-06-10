Registration Opens for Energy from Waste 2020

SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of their Energy from Waste conference, which will return to London for its 13th year on 1st - 2nd December 2020.



Due to the current political climate, the Energy from Waste industry is changing dramatically. The need to move away from fossil fuels to reach net zero emissions, changes in government funding and the shift towards more sustainable regulations, means that the industry needs to rapidly evolve to find new ways of financing and optimising the running of Energy from Waste projects in a decarbonized world.With this in mind, the 2020 event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to discuss the most crucial topics within Energy from Waste.Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £400 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr1Highlights for 2020 Include:• Examine optimisation concepts and technologies which aim to prolong operation hours and lifespans of EfW plants• Learn how to Design-Build-Finance-Operate a Modern Waste Management Infrastructure in an Emerging Market - case study: Belgrade Waste PPP• Discuss the challenges and opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-to-Energy Sector with a case study from Fortum Oslo Varme's waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud• Gain knowledge on the regulatory updates of EfW projects in Central and Eastern Europe, with an overview of the progress the region is making towards the 2020 EU target• Explore the challenges that COVID-19 poses to the waste management industry and the outlook of its economic and market impact• Delve into a range of topics, such as: the government's view on where the EFW market sits in the Biofuels Industry, the role of the RDF export and EFW in a low carbon economy, and much moreFeatured Speakers for 2020 Include:• Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK• Richard Bellfield, Director, HZ Inova• Stephane Heddesheimer, Chief Executive Officer - Central Europe, SUEZ• Chris Girdham, Development Director, Cory Riverside Energy• Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director of CO2 Capture and Storage, Fortum Oslo Varme• Jakub Bator, Managing Director, KHK• Johnny Stuen, Technical Director, OSLO Municipality• Christophe CordHomme, CNIM• Vincent Green, Vice President, Investment Group• Jakub Nalazek, Marguerite Fund• Kostadin Sirleshtov, Partner, CMS-CM• Rachel Soloman-Williams, Head, Low Carbon Fuels, Energy Technology and Innovation, Department of TransportMore information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr1--END—Energy from Waste 20201st - 2nd December 2020London, United KingdomSponsored by Hitachi Zosen INOVAFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk