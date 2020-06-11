LG AND OPENSOLAR COLLABORATE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE IN U.S. SOLAR MARKET

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 11, 2020 — LG Business Solutions USA is working with leading solar software provider OpenSolar to provide a new level of support to LG solar installers migrating to digital processes and remote sales.



OpenSolar provides system design, sales quotes and installation information at no charge to solar professionals around the world. Through this premium sales software platform, LG's high-efficiency solar products can be accurately described to U.S. customers digitally, instead of in person."We see a huge opportunity for LG solar dealer-installers to take advantage of the comprehensive software suite created by OpenSolar," said Brian Lynch, head of solar business development, LG Business Solutions USA. "This helps LG efficiently deliver innovative resources to help our installer partners better manage their business during this critical time, while adding to their toolkit for the growth of the U.S. solar market as the recovery gets under way in the months ahead."OpenSolar Co-founder Andrew Birch said the collaboration with LG Business Solutions USA builds on the success of a similar LG solar program in Australia. "This free software tool gives LG dealers in the U.S. market a world-class digital tool-kit - and at such a pivotal time for the solar industry," he said.The LG U.S. launch dovetails with OpenSolar's introduction of a suite of robust new design features specifically for the U.S. market - all completely free to installers - making design and installation simple and cost effective. Additional features such as full three-dimensional design and automated shading capabilities will roll out this quarter.According to Marshall Manley from Synergy Power based in Alpine, Utah, the OpenSolar software has already made a significant impact on business. "OpenSolar has become a tremendous resource and tool for us as an LG dealer," he said. "Not only is it better software than what we were paying $2,000 per month for, but the customer service has been amazing; plus this is all available to us at no cost."LG's award-winning portfolio of high-efficiency solar panels and energy storage solutions are widely recognized in the industry for high performance, quality and flexibility. LG solar modules, covered by a limited 25-year product, part and performance warranty, are backed by a brand that customers can trust.To learn more about OpenSolar and run through a demonstration of this tool, please join LG's webinar on June 17 at 2 p.m. EST.# # #About LG Business SolutionsLG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.About OpenSolarOpenSolar is a mission-driven business that provides one of the world's leading software platform for solar professionals. The OpenSolar product brings together remote solar design, digital sales proposals and an enterprise management tool into a single white-label application, made available to installers at no cost. A growing list of service and product providers leverage the OpenSolar platform to better serve solar professionals and grow their solar businesses. The combination of high-quality software and services enable solar sales and installation businesses to efficiently grow. OpenSolar's goal is to accelerate the transition to clean energy globally. www.opensolar.com