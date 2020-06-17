Morgan Solar Secures Utility Scale Order for Simbax Technology

Morgan Solar Inc. announced the sale of 13.6 MWDC (10.5 MWAC) of bifacial solar panels enhanced with the company's performance boosting SimbaX technology to Enbridge Inc., a leading energy infrastructure company. The solar panels will be manufactured by Silfab Solar Inc. under an exclusive license agreement between the two companies.



SimbaX is Morgan Solar's proprietary optical film technology that boosts the performance of PV modules to generate higher yields and can be integrated into any standard silicon PV panel assembly. Working with Silfab, Morgan Solar has certified monofacial and bifacial versions of the technology."We are excited by this major demonstration of our SimbaX technology. Due to our T-innovation design approach, we were able to leverage Silfab's capacity and high-quality manufacturing to bring this innovative product to market at a greater pace and scale than is typical for our industry," said Mike Andrade, CEO of Morgan Solar."SimbaX is another example of Silfab's dedication to PV technology improvements and manufacturing innovative solutions that advance solar and continue to provide premium quality products," said Silfab's Paolo Maccario, President and CEO. "We are excited to be part of this new technology and partnership."The panels are destined for Alberta Solar One, a project in Burdett, Alberta co-developed by Morgan Solar and Enbridge with $10 million in funding support from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The project will be owned and operated by Enbridge and is being constructed by Alltrade/SkyFire, a joint venture partnership and will reach COD in Spring 2021.This is a success story of five Canadian companies coming together from across the country in partnership with ERA to create cost effective clean energy and much needed new jobs in Alberta in these challenging times.##About Morgan SolarMorgan Solar is a light management technology company based in Toronto. Morgan Solar has 13 years' experience of developing hardware and software solutions to the solar and building energy sectors including Simba solar modules, SPOTlight building integrated technologies, Savanna trackers, and Sun Studio software.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.