Utility Solar Restoration Partnership Gets Plants Back Online After Extreme Weather

June 17, 2020.



"Working with DEPCOM Power and Power Factor, our team's unique approach prioritizes production which results in less downtime and more revenue for utility PV asset owners," says Solar Support CEO Auston Taber.Each team member offers unique capabilities: DEPCOM serves as the general contractor to provide EPC capabilities along with financial and surety services. Solar Support leads the project management and construction oversight. It also applies its industry-leading equipment expertise, which can enable reliable uptime long after manufacturers' have stopped supporting their products. Solar Support also helps to resurrect supply chains of spare parts and refurbishment programs to ensure that facilities reach their design life. Power Factor secures manpower specialized in PV recovery - mechanical, electrical, and civil as well as materials and onsite services."Following a hurricane, we saved one plant owner a total of $2.5M," says John Schroeder, EVP of Plant Operations for DEPCOM Power. "We salvaged components, got an OEM to honor a warranty claim, cut the project timeline, and helped the owner generate up to $700,000 in additional revenue."Solar Support is an engineering services company specialized in equipment and plant reliability, restoration services and specialty components supply for utility asset owners. DEPCOM Power is ranked one of the top 5 EPC companies on Solar Power World's 2019 Top Contractors list and a Top 20 Power Contractor by ENR's 2020 Top Power Contractors list, having built over 55 solar plants and operating more than 1GW of assets nationwide. Power Factor lends unique expertise in site repowering, recommissioning, and restoration."Hurricanes and other natural disasters wreak havoc on solar plants," says Power Factor CEO George Lang. "We have the specialized manpower and equipment to restore plants cost-effectively, boosting confidence for owners and operators in the performance of their assets."Solar Support recently published a whitepaper "Restoring Utility Scale PV after Extreme Weather Damage". It will co-host a webinar on July 16th DEPCOM Power on the same subject, featuring insurance provider GCube and tracker manufacturer Nextracker.About Solar SupportSolar Support is an engineering services company delivering equipment and plant reliability, restoration and recovery service for utility systems. Delivering the highest standard of service to O&M providers, asset managers and owners, EPCs, and manufacturers, Solar Support offers deep expertise based on more than two decades of hands-on experience with inverters and other PV power electronics. Resolving equipment faults and reducing costly site visits make Solar Support the most effective performance resolution option on the market. Through consulting, training, and process development, Solar Support empowers clients to resolve issues autonomously, while its industry-first knowledge portal helps contractors resolve issues efficiently. Visit Solar-Support.com to learn more about our reliability and restoration expertise.About DEPCOM PowerDEPCOM Power is a partner in utility scale solar for: Project Development Support, Engineering, Procurement & Construction and Operations and Maintenance services for utilities, independent power producers and project development companies. DEPCOM Power leverages a highly experienced solar team, technology and agnostic top-tier solar modules, and cost- effective balance of system components to provide optimum levels of agility, price and quality for utility scale solar. For more information about DEPCOM Power, please visit depcompower.com.About Power FactorPower Factor empowers communities through solar energy and electrical services. Operating as a full-service firm, Power Factor's dedicated team is well-trained in installations, repairs, replacements, and maintenance for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also works nationally and even globally to power the U.S. military. A family-owned business, Power Factor's over 50 full-time employees are OSHA-certified for optimum safety and ensure the highest level of professionalism through all phases of work, from design to construction. Visit powerfactorco.com for more information.