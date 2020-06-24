LG SELECTED AS EXCLUSIVE SOLAR PANEL PROVIDER FOR NEW INDIAN WELLS RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 24, 2020 — Solar contractor Planet Solar Inc. has named LG Electronics as the exclusive solar panel provider for the Huntley Indian Wells community, the first new residential project in Indian Wells, Calif. in 12 years. Planet Solar was awarded the 18-unit residential project near Palm Springs and will serve as the solar contractor for the neighborhood.



More Headlines Articles

For the multi-phase project, Planet Solar sought a manufacturer that could provide panels with an all-black, sleek appearance, high efficiency and long-term reliability, all of which aligned with LG's solar offerings. Every new home will be outfitted with LG NeON® 2 Black 335-350W solar panels along with an inverter.LG's solar panels offer an ideal solution for homeowners seeking to save on their utility bills and take positive steps for the environment. They offer a high level of performance and array design flexibility thanks to LG's innovative Cello Technology™, which uses 12 thin, circular wires in each cell to create more pathways for electrons and scatter light more effectively within the cells. LG's NeON® 2 Black solar panels also have a low degradation rate guaranteeing 90.08% of labeled power output at year 25. These panels are produced in LG's new solar factory in Huntsville, Ala as well as in South Korea.The Huntley Indian Wells community is being built in three phases, each composed of six homes. Homebuyers will meet with Planet Solar representatives to customize their solar system size, based upon expected residency and specific needs such as electric vehicles. All homes will be pre-wired for solar energy during construction; which enables the installation process to be seamless and efficient. This will also allow the installer to meet Title 24 standards and potentially provide enough electricity to meet the homeowner's estimated annual power needs. With move-in dates expected to take place within the next year, the construction for the first phase is being finalized. Roof installations will be the last step in the construction process.For more information on the Huntley Indian Wells Community, visit www.thehuntleyindianwells.com. To find out how Planet Solar can provide first class solar services to your new construction project, please visit www.planetsolar.com or call 760-341-1413. To learn more about LG Solar and its latest offerings, please visit LG.com.# # #About LG Business SolutionsLG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production will start in Huntsville, Ala., in early 2019. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.