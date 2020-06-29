Xpeng Starts Delivery of P7 High-Performance Intelligent EV Sports Sedan

Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese electric vehicle and technology company, today announced that it has begun nation-wide delivery of its new P7 super-long range, high-performance, smart EV sports sedan to customers.



This follows the receiving of the official production license on May 19th from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for its new own-built, wholly-owned factory, the Zhaoqing Xpeng Motors Intelligent Industrial Park, in Xpeng's home Guangdong Province. Production of the P7 at Xpeng's Zhaoqing plant is ramping up to meet demand, with an annual capacity of 100,000 units."The customer delivery of our flagship P7 intelligent EV sports sedan - our second production model - is another testimony of our integrated capability, solidifying our position as a leading player in China's smart EV market," said He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of Xpeng Motors.The delivery of the P7 is a giant leap forward in realizing the company's ambition to create an end-to-end in-house intelligent manufacturing ecosystem and value chain, from homegrown R&D and IP creation, through design and development, to manufacturing and rollout, complemented by direct as well as authorized sales network, after-sales services and customer support. This positions Xpeng well ahead of competition in China smart EV market.The P7 is designed and built with four goals: Drive further. Charge quicker. Accelerate faster. Control smoother. It has already been very well received by the Chinese public following a series of multi-city test drives over the past couple of months.The P7 smart EV sports sedan offers an unrivalled combination of elegance, style and comfort with cutting-edge autonomous vehicle and electric vehicle technology, to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.At 706km NEDC, the standard rear-wheel drive super-long range version of the P7 has the longest driving range among production EVs in China. The P7's in-house designed 3-in-1 electric drive system is the most powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor in China's EV market, with maximum motor efficiency reaching 97.5%, and the world's first to be equipped with the German Infineon 950 IGBT module.Xpeng collaborated with CATL to develop the P7's prismatic lithium NCM cells. As a result, the P7's ultra-thin high-performance battery pack is only 110mm in height, reaching 170Wh/kg energy density to deliver close to 81kWh of power with super-low drag coefficient of Cd0.236.Its chassis, jointly developed with a luxury sports-style German engineering brand, has front double-wishbone and rear five-linkage independent suspension.The P7 is the first production car to be powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 trillion operations per second, 12 times more powerful than the chips in most competing brands. Its Xmart OS 2.0 hardware uses Qualcomm's top-line Snapdragon™ 820A vehicle processor, the most powerful in production cars, for unprecedented levels of intelligent control and comfort while driving.The P7 is available through Xpeng's growing 190-store sales and service network, including 99 experience centers, 64 service centers and 27 sales outlets across 57 cities in China.Xpeng's contracted and signed supercharging stations have expanded to 199 stations across 61 cities, while its supporting 3rd-party charging pile networks exceeded 200,000 units across China."The P7's evolving intelligence will set it apart from other products. We are strongly committed in servicing our customers through regular OTA upgrades and quality services throughout the lifetime of their P7," said Chairman He.About XPENG MotorsXpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman & CEO, He Xiaopeng, who's also the co-founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Established in 2014, Xpeng Motors has a senior management team with diverse backgrounds, including Co-founders Henry Xia and He Tao, both former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D, and Vice Chairman & President Brian Gu, former Chairman of Asia Pacific Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. It has received funding from strategic investors Alibaba Group and Xiaomi Corporation, as well as other prominent Chinese and international investors including IDG Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, GGV Capital and Primavera Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018, and will launch its second production model, the P7 electric sports sedan, in April 2020 with deliveries to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego in the U.S. and manufacture centers in Zhengzhou and Zhaoqing. For more information, please visit the official website: https://en.xiaopeng.com/