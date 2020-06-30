American Wind Energy Association Statement on House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Recommendations
“We commend the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis for taking this comprehensive approach to climate-related legislation. This report underlines the top methods by which the U.S. should pursue policy solutions that protect the environment and ensure a prosperous American economy.
Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement supporting the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis recommendations on climate policies.
