ACORE Commends House Passage of the Moving Forward Act

"We commend the House for passing the Moving Forward Act, which would go a long way toward providing a stable and effective policy platform for renewable energy deployment. In addition to key tax provisions that will be especially helpful in realizing the full potential of clean energy technologies, this forward-looking infrastructure package also includes commonsense first steps toward a 21st century Macro Grid that will deliver job growth and economic development, a cleaner environment and lower costs for consumers.



"Poll after poll shows that a strong bipartisan majority of Americans want policies that accelerate the deployment of pollution-free renewable power and mitigate the harmful impacts of climate change. As one of the largest sources of private sector infrastructure investment, the renewable sector looks forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance these critical infrastructure policies into law."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.