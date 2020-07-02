Heat network webinar explores future technology pathway to net-zero

The online event: 'Heat networks: future technologies and meeting net zero - opportunities and challenges' is open to heat network designers, developers, operators and contractors. It will take place on Wednesday 8 July (10 am to 11.30am).



Improving energy performance is a key part of The Housing Forum's call for Quality and Standards in housing, encouraging cross sector partnerships to achieve improved results.Optimising performance and efficiency is crucial at all stages of the net-zero journey and. Switch2 will discuss the role of digital technologies in optimising performance and increasing visibility via smart data and remote connectivity. This is leading to energy savings of 35%.Expert panellists from across the heat network sector will join organisers to explore how the industry can best respond to the urgent heat decarbonisation challenge and the opportunities and challenges this presents. They will discuss alternatives to natural gas, such as heat pumps, biogas and hydrogen.The event will be co-chaired by Shelagh Grant, CEO of the Housing Forum and Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2. Speakers include Ian Allan and Simon Eddleston, of Switch2; Steve Skuse, Director of Land & Partnerships (Catalyst Housing London) and other experts from across the heat network and housing sectors.Speakers will discuss pathways to net zero across both existing and new build heat networks and share case study examples of carbon reduction in action.Shelagh Grant said: "To grow at the required rate and deliver the carbon savings needed, heat networks need to develop and take advantage of new and upcoming technologies. Speakers will discuss the changes required to meet the net zero target and the best ways to create smart local energy systems."Richard Slee said: "Digital advancements in heat metering and control & monitoring are delivering huge carbon and cost savings, but we must move away from gas to accelerate sustainability. We will discuss all the steps along the pathway to net zero and explore future technologies, such as hydrogen, that will radically improve emissions performance."