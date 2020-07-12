EKO Instruments Launch MS-90 Plus+ Solar Monitoring Solution
NEW Cost-Saving Package Measures DNI, DHI, and GHI
EKO Instruments Europe B.V. (The Hague, Netherlands) today (24/06/2020) announced the launch of the MS-90 Plus+, a new total solar irradiance measurement solution combining the companies industry-leading MS-80 Class A Pyranometer, an original C-Box smart interface, and the unique internal rotating mirror design of the MS-90 DNI Sensor.
The MS-90 Plus+ was developed as a practical solution to the increasing diversity of solar power plant locations and Photovoltaic (PV) applications. Taking up much less space, the MS-90 Plus+ can easily be deployed on rooftops or other inaccessible areas.
Dr MÃ¡rio PÃ³, lead scientist at EKO Instruments Europe, described the MS-90 Plus+ as "a truly viable alternative to a full solar monitoring station" thanks to the unique internal rotating mirror design of the MS-90 DNI Sensor at the heart of the new system. The distinct shape of the mirror reflects sunlight to a high-speed pyroelectric detector, measuring direct radiation without the whole unit tracking the sun as a much larger solar monitoring station would.
"This approach is not only cost-effective, but without external moving parts, it also means that the MS-90 Plus+ is an incredibly robust solution for difficult to reach installations where regular maintenance may be difficult or impossible" explained Dr PÃ³.
The MS-90 Plus+ also includes an integrated GPS receiver, enabling the C-Box to calculate diffuse irradiance based on the DNI data from the MS-90 and the GHI data from the MS-80; plus, a MODBUS 485 RTU output for easy connection to any digital data acquisition system.
"As solar power continues to grow, the need for alternative monitoring solutions is coming up against the over-riding requirement for accuracy" explained Kees Hoogendijk, Managing Director of EKO Instruments Europe. "That's why we've developed the MS-90 Plus+. It's a new angle on accuracy, combining the build quality and accuracy of different EKO sensors into one, compact, and efficient solution."
For more information about the MS-90 Plus+, please contact marketing@eko-instruments.com or visit https://eko-eu.com/products/solar-energy/dni-sensors/ms-90-plus-trackerless-solar-monitoring-station.
