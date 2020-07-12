EKO Instruments Launch MS-90 Plus+ Solar Monitoring Solution

EKO Instruments Europe B.V. (The Hague, Netherlands) today (24/06/2020) announced the launch of the MS-90 Plus+, a new total solar irradiance measurement solution combining the companies industry-leading MS-80 Class A Pyranometer, an original C-Box smart interface, and the unique internal rotating mirror design of the MS-90 DNI Sensor.



Solar PV generation increased 31% in 2018, ahead of wind and hydropower, and with annual average growth of 16% still on track between 2018 and 2030[i] there has been growing demand for accurate, cost-saving, alternatives to larger solar monitoring stations.The MS-90 Plus+ was developed as a practical solution to the increasing diversity of solar power plant locations and Photovoltaic (PV) applications. Taking up much less space, the MS-90 Plus+ can easily be deployed on rooftops or other inaccessible areas.Dr MÃ¡rio PÃ³, lead scientist at EKO Instruments Europe, described the MS-90 Plus+ as "a truly viable alternative to a full solar monitoring station" thanks to the unique internal rotating mirror design of the MS-90 DNI Sensor at the heart of the new system. The distinct shape of the mirror reflects sunlight to a high-speed pyroelectric detector, measuring direct radiation without the whole unit tracking the sun as a much larger solar monitoring station would."This approach is not only cost-effective, but without external moving parts, it also means that the MS-90 Plus+ is an incredibly robust solution for difficult to reach installations where regular maintenance may be difficult or impossible" explained Dr PÃ³.The MS-90 Plus+ also includes an integrated GPS receiver, enabling the C-Box to calculate diffuse irradiance based on the DNI data from the MS-90 and the GHI data from the MS-80; plus, a MODBUS 485 RTU output for easy connection to any digital data acquisition system."As solar power continues to grow, the need for alternative monitoring solutions is coming up against the over-riding requirement for accuracy" explained Kees Hoogendijk, Managing Director of EKO Instruments Europe. "That's why we've developed the MS-90 Plus+. It's a new angle on accuracy, combining the build quality and accuracy of different EKO sensors into one, compact, and efficient solution."For more information about the MS-90 Plus+, please contact marketing@eko-instruments.com or visit https://eko-eu.com/products/solar-energy/dni-sensors/ms-90-plus-trackerless-solar-monitoring-station.