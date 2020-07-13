S-5! Attachment Solutions Secure Large-Scale Solar Conversion Project

S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions, recently participated in a complex solar conversion project at a manufacturing facility in Clinton, Illinois.



This large-scale, multi-faceted project at the McElroy Metal plant required a two-fold approach as the facility consisted of two different metal roof types: a face-attached trapezoidal profile on one section of the facility and a standing seam profile on another. The mission was to convert the roof to solar.S-5!'s engineering team collaborated with McElroy Metal to determine which clamps and brackets were most appropriate based on the two different roof types, their respective load capacities, resulting load distribution and best fit of mounting components. They analyzed roof-specific data and CAD drawings to determine precise attachment points across the massive solar array and to determine the bill of materials, including clamps, brackets and PVKITs.S-5-T Mini clamps were selected to attach the solar panels to the facility's new 238T symmetrical standing seam roof system. Featuring a two-piece design to allow easy installation anywhere along the length of the panel seam, S-5-T Mini clamps are specifically designed to fit profiles with a "T" shaped seam configuration like the 238T.Beyond the "fit", this clamp (in tandem with all S-5 attachment solutions) was specifically load tested on the 238T in the gauge used for the project, enabling comprehensive system engineering specific to this project. This process is routine for S-5 as their 500+ load test results are published and accessible on their website.The solar installation on the facility's existing Multi-Rib Panel roof system required S-5!'s RibBracket II, which are specifically designed to attach to this type of roof profile. The RibBrackets provided the best fit and more than enough tested-holding capacity for the dimensions of the rib.In addition, the entire solar array was mounted using S-5!'s PVKIT 2.0 Solar Solutions, comprised of MidGrabs and EdgeGrabs, which enabled solar installers to mount the solar panels directly onto the clamps and brackets. The PVKITs pre-assembled components reduced installation time and cost for PV mounting, eliminating the need for an elaborate rail system, while also providing better load distribution into the roof and substructure."We would never consider any attachment to our roofs other than S-5!'s," said McElroy Metal Vice President of Marketing, Ken Gieseke. "The S-5! brand is iconic in the metal roofing industry. Their commitment to tested, engineered products and a decades-long history of prudent metal roof attachment solutions is unsurpassed. We simply know from experience their products perform for the life of our roof."McElroy Metal is a leading manufacturer of metal roofing, metal siding and substructural components. This is the company's third manufacturing facility to install a solar upgrade performed in conjunction with a roof recover and features a 390.6 kW solar panel system with five inverters designed for an annual output of 829,289 kWh. S-5! has been actively involved in each of the three projects."As a leader in the metal construction industry, we have had the privilege of working alongside McElroy in many venues, industry trade groups and supply relationships, now spanning almost 40 years," said S-5!'s Founder and CEO, Rob Haddock. "We are proud industry partners and look forward to continuing working together in expanding the use of solar."