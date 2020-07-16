ACORE Commends FERC Decision to Reject NERA Petition on Net Metering

Moving net metering from state to federal jurisdiction would have severely limited its appeal by lowering participants’ compensation rate.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) President and CEO Gregory Wetstone on today's unanimous decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reject a petition from the New England Ratepayers Association (NERA) arguing that FERC improperly disclaimed jurisdiction over net metering, a practice that allows consumers to sell electricity they generate to the broader grid. Moving net metering from state to federal jurisdiction would have severely limited its appeal by lowering participants' compensation rate.


"I commend Chairman Chatterjee and his fellow commissioners for this commonsense decision to reject NERA's petition. While we are gratified that today's decision respects the Federal Power Act, we will continue to stay vigilant about protecting forward-looking state energy policies that deliver the pollution-free renewable power Americans want and deserve."

About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.

