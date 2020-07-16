SolarEdge Announces Lior Handelsman, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy and Co-Founder to Step-Down

Herzliya, Israel (July 16, 2020) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), announced today that Mr. Lior Handelsman will be leaving his post as VP of Marketing and Product Strategy in order to start a career in venture capital. He will remain at the company as an advisor to the CEO for strategic initiatives and projects. The Company has begun a search for a Chief Marketing Officer.



"Lior's creativity, vision and drive for innovation are deeply ingrained in every SolarEdge product developed since its inception and his contribution has positively influenced the company well beyond his current and past areas of responsibility," stated Zvi Lando, CEO. "I know I speak on behalf of everyone at SolarEdge in thanking Lior for his extraordinary contributions over many years and I am delighted he will remain a part of our team.""It has been a tremendous privilege to co-found and grow SolarEdge from inception to the global energy leader it is today," stated Lior Handelsman. "We have built a global smart energy powerhouse and I am very proud of what we have achieved and of what our employees and partners have accomplished together."About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com