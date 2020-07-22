Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a contract to deliver a state-of-the-art power plant and energy storage system to the US Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA). The plant will be delivered and installed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. It will be exceptional in that it will be capable of burning both liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and light fuel oil (LFO), while also being fitted with batteries utilising Wärtsilä's state of the art GEMS energy management platform to provide optimised energy operations. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in June 2020.The four Wärtsilä 32LG engines will deliver a total output of 36 MW, while the energy storage system will add further 9 MW for up to two-hours. In addition to being Wärtsilä's first engine/hybrid power plant sale, this will also be the first installation of the Wärtsilä LG engines, and the company's first engines capable of burning both LPG and LFO.



More Headlines Articles

"The Wärtsilä plant will provide much needed additional baseload capacity to the Island's electricity supply. It will improve the system's reliability, while at the same time giving us additional fuel and operational flexibility that will increase fuel efficiency and lower overall operating costs. It will also reduce the dependence and environmental impact of diesel oil. The four generators are fueled by a cleaner burning fuel which will lead to reduced air emissions and enhanced overall air quality. There is no adverse impact to land, water or the surrounding areas," explained Lawrence Kupfer, CEO, USVI Water and Power Authority."The ability to most efficiently burn both LPG and LFO was a major factor in selecting the Wärtsilä LG engines for this project. Additionally, the hybrid solution will add even more operational flexibility and will serve to improve the existing grid stability on the island. This project showcases our unique technological capabilities in combining an engine power plant and energy storage, and our commitment to drive the energy transition towards low carbon systems," commented Edmund Phillips, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy.The project is scheduled to be completed with a fully operational plant by spring 2022. Wärtsilä has previously supplied and installed a 21 MW power plant running primarily on propane gas to WAPA.For more information, please contact:Edmund PhillipsBusiness Development ManagerWärtsilä EnergyPhone +1 713 492 7390edmund.phillips@wartsila.comMirja-Maija SantalaManager, Marketing & CommunicationsWärtsilä EnergyMob: +358 400 793 827mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.comWärtsilä Energy in briefWärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.https://www.wartsila.com/energy/Wärtsilä in briefWärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.wartsila.com