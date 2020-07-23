Opus One Solutions deploys first transactive energy management software at Southern California Edison for a DOE demonstration project

Opus One Solutions, a leading provider of transactive and distributed energy management software, announced today an agreement to deploy its GridOS Transactive Energy Management System (TEMS) for a demonstration at Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the largest electric utilities in the United States.



This is the first transactive energy software deployment of its kind at Southern California Edison and in the state of California. Opus One's GridOS TEMS application will be used for SCE's Electric Access System Enhancement (EASE) project, which is supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) Enabling Extreme Real-time Grid Integration of Solar Energy (ENERGISE) program. The ENERGISE program is led by the DOE's Solar Energy Technologies Office, which aims to improve the affordability, reliability, and value of solar technologies on the grid.SCE will use GridOS TEMS to manage distributed energy resources (DER) in its Camden substation area. Through price signals, SCE will be able to communicate with and optimize the dispatch of those resources. This will allow SCE to explore cost-effective services for the grid through customer owned DER, and potential new revenue streams for its customers.Opus One's software facilitates the adoption of renewable energy by enabling customers' assets to provide energy services to the utility. The software combines a market management system with a participant interface to engage customers and establish operating schedules for distributed energy sources that can meet grid needs. Learnings from this project could inform grid operations to manage DER at scale and help SCE toward its vision of cleaning the electricity grid and reaching carbon neutrality."Utilities need a way to effectively accommodate more clean, distributed energy on their grids as the push for decarbonization of the industry accelerates," said Mark Hormann, Vice President, US Sales at Opus One Solutions. "A market-based approach, which brings time-varying prices to resources based on their location, helps achieve these goals while opening up new revenue streams for utilities and their customers."About Opus One SolutionsOpus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One's intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. www.opusonesolutions.comAbout Southern California EdisonAn Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation's largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.https://www.sce.com