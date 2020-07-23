UK energy consultancy Enzen sets course for 100% growth by mid-2021

Enzen, the consulting, engineering and digital solutions provider to the energy and water sectors, today announces the appointment of Sanjay Neogi as its Head of UK and Europe to spearhead its ambitious growth strategy.



The industry stalwart joins from Capgemini where he was the Vice President of Energy and Utilities, bringing more than 25 years of experience to the role. Under Sanjay's leadership, Enzen's UK business will focus on growth in new areas of sustainability including smart cities, mobility, energy efficiency, storage, and flexibility markets. To fuel this expansion, Enzen plans to double its UK head count by up to 300 in the next 12 months, across its operations in Solihull, Leeds and Cardiff.Kutty Prabakaran, Global CEO at Enzen Group, said: "Sustainable delivery is not a by-product of our work, it is the very reason we exist. Our mission is to sustainably make energy and water affordable, accessible and available, and although the industry finds itself in unprecedented times, we cannot afford to stand still. Global pressure is mounting around climate change. Now, we see an opportunity to reimagine the UK's future by creating green infrastructure and efficient processes that offer a path for economic recovery."Sanjay adds: "Our team's passion, knowledge and innovative mindset can play a pivotal role in determining how we create smarter networks, deliver more renewable energy systems and transform industrial operations to be more efficient and sustainable. By working closely with our clients and the communities we serve, we truly believe digital transformation of enterprise functions can make a measurable impact on the UK's carbon emissions, as well as our customers' bottom line."Enzen has been operating in the UK for 14 years and already has a track record of delivering more than 2,000 innovative and transformative energy projects globally. The company has a presence in 44 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific.