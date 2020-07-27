Powerbill Solutions Discovers the Innovative Benefits of RT-APEX.

San Diego, CA - (July 30, 2020) - Powerbill founder Bryan Roddenbery first heard about Roof Tech in 2107 when he was searching for a more efficient, affordable mounting solution for installation of rooftop PV systems. "Back then, I learned about E Mount AIRÂ® from my customer rep," he said. "We can get lots of high wind, heavy rain, and intense heat here in the Florida Panhandle, and at first I had doubts about how watertight E Mount AIR could be. But I quickly realized that RT-Butyl is incredibly heat resistant and always creates a durable, leakproof seal."



Versatile mounting systems that perform on any type of roof.Since discovering E Mount AIR, Roddenbery has used it or more than a dozen jobs - from asphalt shingle and metal roofing to TPO roof systems. "In the past we primarily used metal flashed-based systems, but now we realize that RT-Butyl-based systems are far better for most jobs. Roof Tech continues to innovate and with RT-APEX, there's no need to do complex height adjustments. Roof Tech products are so easy to use, they always save us a lot of time on the roof."Discovering the ease and speed of the new RT-APEX.In early July 2020, Roof Tech Regional Sales Manager Matthias Herzog introduced Roddenbery to Roof Tech's newest product, the RT-APEX. Hailed as the industry's most advanced rail-less and self-flashing PV mounting system, RT-APEX features slide-in mounting, universal clamping, one-step leveling, and integrated flexible flashing. "I decided to try RT-APEX on a residential job with a steep, asphalt-shingled roof with 72-cell modules," said Roddenbery. "Matthias came out to show us how to use the product and even helped with roof layout. We got the solar panels installed in less than one day."A streamlined system that creates a sleek, seamless array.Now that Powerbill has completed its first job with RT-APEX, Roddenbery is a believer. "APEX gives us a straighter array with exact module height across the span of the roof with the entire system grounded together as it snaps into place," he said. "It's so easy to use, we can simply snap the modules on and lay out the system quickly, even with a ribbed metal roof that may be in the way of a truss below." Roddenbery also appreciates the affordability of RT-APEX, adding that competitive pricing is likely to make it his first choice for future jobs.About Powerbill SolutionsPowerbill Solutions was founded in 2017 by Bryan Roddenbery and partner Greg Chentnik. The company's mission to mitigate and eliminate high electricity bills for their customers along the Florida Panhandle. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Powerbill offers design, engineering, and installation of residential and commercial photovoltaic systems, commercial solar water heating and solar-based pumping systems, and swimming pool heating systems. The company also offers affordable solar leasing programs to help clients reduce their utility bills. Powerbill Solutions is IGSHPA Certified, Water Furnace Certified, NABCEP Certified, and a Certified Florida Solar Contractor. Learn more at https://mypowerbillsolutions.com.About Roof TechRoof Tech, Inc., is the first U.S. subsidiary of Yanegiken, a Japanese company renowned for more than five decades of innovative roofing technologies. In 2013, Roof Tech established its U.S. operations and is now headquartered in San Diego, California. Roof Tech has a national network of distributors in place to provide its unique PV solar mounting solutions for residential and commercial projects. Roof Tech's current product line includes E Mount AIRÂ®, E Mount AIRÂ® Gen II, U set SolarÂ®, RT MINI, and the new RT-APEX and RT-REB Roof Entry Bracket. All products are fully code-compliant and offer compact, watertight performance for rooftop solar installations. Learn more at https://roof-tech.us.