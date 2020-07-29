Energy Storage Is Key for Virginia's Grid Resilience, Meeting Clean Energy Targets, Saving Customers Money

RICHMOND, July 29, 2020 — Today, business group Virginia Advanced Energy Economy (Virginia AEE) submitted comments to the State Corporation Commission related to its docket on energy storage deployment* [Case PUR-2020-00120]. The filing responded to a series of questions posed by the SCC. As Virginia AEE's filing highlights, energy storage has a critical role to play in Virginia's energy transition, driven by the recently enacted Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).



"This is a pivotal moment for the energy storage market in Virginia. At 3.1 gigawatts, the storage targets enacted in the VCEA are some of the most ambitious in the county. It is critical that the Commission establish clear and near-term interim targets that create market certainty and attract the storage industry to invest and grow in Virginia," said Harry Godfrey, Executive Director of Virginia AEE. "The interim targets and regulations that the SCC is developing will play a critical role in helping to shape this storage market.""Energy storage can serve a wide variety of needs, from enhancing grid resilience and to meeting peak capacity needs, to providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional (and costly) transmission and distribution investments," said Godfrey. "The regulations that the Commission establishes through this proceeding need to ensure that the many benefits of storage are fully realized.""These targets and regulations should spur deployment of storage in front of and behind the meter, as a non-wires alternative, and as a substitute for conventional peaking power plants," said Godfrey. "Ultimately, catalyzing a robust, competitive storage market in Virginia will benefit the Commonwealth's economy, save ratepayers money, and reduce emissions."*AEE offers free, complimentary access to its PowerSuite online platform tracking all federal and state energy legislation and regulatory filings to credentialed media. Sign up for a free trial and contact Monique Hanis (mhanis@aee.net) for permanent access.About AEE and Virginia AEEIn Virginia, Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) operates as Virginia Advanced Energy Economy (Virginia AEE), a group of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Virginia AEE seeks to drive the development of advanced energy to boost the state's economy and competitiveness by working to remove policy barriers, identify market growth opportunities, encourage market-based policies, establish public and private partnerships, and serve as the voice for companies innovating in the advanced energy sector. Track industry news @AEEnet and @VA_AEE.