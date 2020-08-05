Simple Energy Announces the Release of a New eBook Titled “KeepitSimple: The Simple Energy Truth About Solar”

Simple Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial solar panels services and with a reputation for keeping the solar panel purchase and installation process simple has announced the release of a new eBook, "#KeepitSimple: The Simple Energy Truth About Solar", to help change the narrative on solar energy and to help buyers of solar panels make informative purchases.



As company co-founder Nick Krahenbuhl noted the new eBook, "#KeepitSimple: The Simple Energy Truth About Solar" or simply #KeepitSimple, "is the ideal starting point for anyone who wants to learn the basics of solar power to confidently move forward with solar panels." Nick continued, "There's a lot of questions about solar energy panels, what they can do and what they can not do, and how a solar system can benefit your home or business. #KeepitSimple aims to empower the solar panel buyer."In #KeepitSimple, readers can expect content focused on solar net metering and the pros and cons of leasing vs buying solar panels to federal solar tax credits in an effort to improve transparency and communication among buyers and sellers in the solar market.Addressing some of the solar industries most common customer concerns, #KeepitSimple provides important discussion points about what to expect if you're still paying for solar panels on a home you want to sell. With professional insights and a solar industry dictionary, #KeepitSimple helps readers regain control and make a buying decision without pressure.Krahenbuhl concludes, "I read a Zillow report that homes with solar panels sell for 4.1% more. In California, that's more than a $21,000 boost in home value. Not only are solar panels smart for the environment but they are a smart buy for anyone looking to sell their home in the near future."Any home or business owner considering making the leap to solar panels can contact Simple Energy, LLC at:http://www.simpleenergysolar.comTo download the new eBook, #KeepitSimple, visit:http://www.simpleenergy.solarFollow Simple Energy, LLC on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Simple-Energy-LLC-102538514513743Follow Simple Energy, LLC on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/simpleenergysolarAbout Simple Energy, LLCSimple Energy, LLC provides solar panel ownership for residential and business owners seeking greater electric savings and increased property value. The Simple Energy team has been bringing solar to communities for more than a decade, working together to keep your experience with solar simple.About ZillowZillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with the best local professionals who can help.