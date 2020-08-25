Solar PV forecast as cheapest power generating technology in UK for years to come
New Government figures indicate large-scale solar will be lowest cost deploy and maintain over the next two decades.
New analysis on electricity generation costs published by the department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy have marked large-scale solar PV as the outright cheapest electricity generating technology available in the coming years.
For projects commissioning in 2025, large-scale solar PV is expected to come in at below half the cost of combined-cycle gas turbines (CCGT), and cheaper still in 2030, 2035 and 2040, where costs could fall as low as £28/MWh.
STA Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: "The industry has known for a long time that large-scale solar is one of the cheapest power technologies available today, and we are pleased that this has now been officially recognised."
"Now it is time for the Government to set an ambitious target for the deployment of solar PV in the UK, as it has done with offshore wind. Our favoured goal, 40GW by 2030, aligns with recommendations made by the Committee on Climate Change and the National Infrastructure Commission, and is achievable with moderate policy support."
Featured Product
HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer
HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.