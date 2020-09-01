Onsite Utility Services Capital Named to the Top 20 Companies with the most Disruptive Solutions of the Year 2020

"Being named to the list is a huge opportunity for us to help educate building operators that they can get energy upgrades without a CapEx budget or debt," says Fritz Kreiss, Onsite's founder and CEO. "As we celebrate this recognition, we hope to continually build on and optimize our approach to energy savings for the next decade. And with our new Clean Air as a Service program, we are in excellent position to continue to innovate the industry through our disruptive solutions."



Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) provides innovative energy efficiency or onsite generation solutions for buildings, facilities, school and institutions across America through its Energy Savings as a Service platform, which delivers energy efficiency upgrades that reduce a client's overall energy costs but without requiring them to make any up-front investment or take on any debt.That service platform has now expanded to include Clean Air as a Service. Powered by Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI), Clean Air as a Service works inside a building's HVAC system and air in the rooms to rob the hydrogen from airborne pathogens like the coronavirus from the building's air stream, which in turn kills those viruses and makes the air cleaner and healthier for building occupants with energy savings up to 30% through ASHRAE's IAQ option for fresh air."Clean indoor air is no longer an option for hotels, nursing homes, schools, grocery stores, casinos, and so many other property types but needs to be a top message to employees and customers," says Kreiss. "To deal with the new COVID reality, these building operators must have some method to reliably provide safer and healthier indoor air to help give employees and customers confidence. We have made this possible for every building or facility through the Clean Air as a Service program.Now, building facility operators can get the clean air solution they need without risking any of their own capital or taking on debt. There is simply no easier, faster or more sensible way for a building or facility to get the clean indoor air solution they need in today's COVID environment including high speed COVID screening."More information about OUS Capital's Clean Air as a Service program can be found at www.onsiteutilityservices.com/clean-air-as-a-service or by emailing info@ouscapital.com.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses and institutions nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company's exceptional and experienced staff of energy experts help clients accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service and Clean Air as a Service programs. They can be reached at 844-768-7227.