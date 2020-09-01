Q CELLS introduces new Zero-gap module Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series into European markets

Q CELLS, a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, will introduce its latest innovative solar modules - the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series powered by Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, mainly based on Zero-gap technology - into numerous European markets over the coming weeks.



The rollout of this innovative high density module series marks the latest step in Q CELLS' technology innovation roadmap, and includes the company's highest power and highest efficiency solar module to date.Zero compromise on powerThe Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series are the first Q CELLS modules to use Q.ANTUM DUO Z Technology, where gaps between the cells are closed to ensure a more effective use of the module area. By closing the space between the cells, module efficiency is increased in relative terms by 4%, delivering an overall efficiency of up to 21.1%.The number of cells contained within each module size is also increased. The Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9 version boasts 132 half-cells, 12 more than a standard module type, to deliver a module power output of up to 395 Wp. The larger Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.3 increases the number of cells from 144 half-cells in previous iterations, to 156 half-cells, thus delivering a power output of up to 465 watts- an increase of approximately 30 watts per module. This XL version is 8.3 cm longer, but only 1 kg heavier and the same width as previous products, which helps deliver versatile mounting options and makes installation much more efficient without additional labour for installers.Therefore, the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9 and the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.3 are ideal solutions for residential rooftop and commercial installations, as well as ground-mounted installations in Europe, thanks to their high power class, excellent efficiency and competitive price point.A third version of the Q.ANTUM DUO Z range has also been developed by Q CELLS to specifically serve the needs of Europe's enigmatic residential rooftop markets. The Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G9 packs 120 half-cells into a smaller area than most modules to deliver up to 345 Wp of power and 20.8% overall efficiency. This all-black module weighs just 17.5 kg, and is thus approximately 2.5 kg lighter than other modules with a similar power class. Therefore, they can be more easily installed on rooftops - with zero compromise on power or performance.Further innovations featured in the Q.ANTUM DUO Z range include the use of 12 round wires to connect the cells, and larger (M4) wafers measuring 161.7 mm in size.These ingredients combine to deliver Q CELLS' most advanced monocrystalline solar module to date; a perfect choice for customers seeking higher power density, backed by a 25-year performance warranty and Q CELLS' industry-leading reputation for excellent quality, reliability (98% nominal power in the first year, and at least 86% nominal power after 25 years) and service.Maengyoon Kim, Head of EU Sales for Q CELLS, said: "As Q CELLS has branched out confidently into many new areas of the energy supply chain, it has also reaffirmed its focus on the company's core expertise - boundary-breaking solar cell and module technology. The Q.PEAK DUO-G9 module range marks another exciting chapter in the Q CELLS success story, and we are excited to begin mass producing these zero-gap modules at a global scale, and introducing it into the European markets where Q CELLS can build upon its existing reputation as a reliable and innovative provider of market-leading solar products."By focusing our efforts on closing the cell gaps, we offer to our customers a module range that is perfectly fit-for-purpose: it boasts extremely high power and efficiency, but is not much oversized nor unwieldy, striking an ideal balance between performance and ease-of-installation, thus ensuring a supremely competitive LCOE."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.