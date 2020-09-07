Webinar: Lessons from switching to an Electric Vehicle Fleet

With the 3rd largest fleet in the UK, Centrica has been working on switching it's 11,000 vehicles to an electric (EV) fleet for several years. Along the way the company has encountered many challenges to making the transition - from sourcing vans; to integrating EVs and charging into existing driver schedules; and finding ways to manage energy spend and employee reimbursement.



Centrica is now using its valuable experience to help other organisations make the switch to a sustainable transport model.Businesses attending the free EV webinar will learn about some of the key challenges Centrica has faced and the types of solutions developed in-house to overcome them.During the webinar, experts will discuss:• Sorting out the accessibility of vehicles• Understanding total cost of ownership and sticking to your plan• Getting buy-in and engagement from drivers• Partnering with an EV provider to get the right infrastructure, energy and softwareThe panel experts are:James Rooney - Fleet Engineer, Centrica plcChris Jackson - Head of Fleet Partnerships, Centrica Business SolutionsLucy Simpson - EV Product Manager, Centrica Business Solutions