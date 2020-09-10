Enersponse Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.



As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.Enersponse provides a simple and convenient energy reduction program - saving customers the utmost energy and money possible through rebates and incentives. Enersponse does the work for their customers to get them enrolled in the best programs that yield the highest rewards.One judge stated, "What a great concept. A real world solution for saving energy." Another judge noted, "The organization provides a service that is of relevance and importance to consumers of energy, and the initiatives are excellent."Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September."Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.About EnersponseEnersponse was formed by a group of Energy Management, Demand Response, and Controls professionals, with the idea of making it easy for customers to access utility programs and incentives to better automate their operations and participate in demand response programs around the globe. Enersponse manages these programs via our DRMS, where we are connected to hundreds of programs across North America and Australia, all dispatchable to your existing controls system. We save our customers the utmost energy and money possible through rebates and incentives - ultimately, we pay our customers and their controls companies, to save energy. Enersponse was recognized as a Bronze Stevie Award winner in Energy Industry of the Year in 2019. Learn more about Enersponse at www.enersponse.com.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.Contact:Nicole RicouardMarketing Directornricouard@enersponse.com###