First Portable Solar-Racking, Roll-Forming Machine To Be Unveiled At Solar Power International (SPI) 2020

Roll-A-Rack, a faster, lower-cost, ballasted solar-racking solution, will unveil its first portable, roll-forming machine in October at its virtual SPI 2020 showroom. Click here for a video showing the inside working of the first solar-racking, roll-forming machine.



The new roll-forming machine has been built by Roll-A-Rack manufacturing partner, New Tech Machinery in Denver, Colo.Like seamless rain gutters, which are cut to length on each installation site by a portable roll-forming machine, Roll-A-Rack produces custom solar racking on site and on demand. The new system simplifies the solar racking supply chain, eliminates waste and speeds installation time."Roll-A-Rack brings a solar racking factory to each installation site," said Don Scipione, company president and founder. "There are dramatic savings in time, planning and material costs, and the system accommodates all those inevitable last-minute design changes."Roll-A-Rack is seeking 10 developers or solar installers to help refine the installation processes. For more information about becoming a beta tester, visit roll-a-rack.com., email beta@roll-a-rack.com., or download the informational flyer.Roll-A-Rack product development research is funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office. Click here to view our SPI 2020 conference technical poster.About Acme Express: dba as Roll-A-RackAcme Express, Inc. (roll-a-rack.com) is a technology company that develops applications for the transportation, finance, education healthcare, and renewable energy industries. The company's founder, Don Scipione, an experimental elementary particle physicist, has been awarded multiple innovation grants from Ohio Third Frontier, U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Research Resources, National Library of Medicine, and U.S. Department of Energy.About Solar Power International 2020SPI 2020 (www.eventscribe.com/2020/spi-esi/index.asp) is powered by the Solar Energy Industries Association (www.seia.org), the national trade organization for the U.S. solar industry, and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (www.sepapower.org), a provider of education, research, standards, and collaboration to utilities, electric customers, and other industry players.About New Tech MachineryNew Tech Machinery (https://www.newtechmachinery.com/) builds the world's finest portable roll forming machines; revolutionizing the metal construction industry by bringing versatile, easy-to-use roll forming right to the job site.About the Solar Energy Technologies OfficeThe U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (energy.gov/solar-office) supports early-stage research and development to improve the affordability, reliability, and performance of solar technologies on the grid.