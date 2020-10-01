Stand Tall: AWEA Launches Sixth Annual Safety Campaign

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today kicks off the U.S. wind industry's annual safety campaign. Stand Tall, this year's October campaign, will focus on sprains and strains. With a record 120,000 Americans employed in bringing affordable, clean wind energy to communities across the country, workplace safety is more important than ever. AWEA's safety data shows that sprains and strains from handling, lifting, or carrying are among the top injuries in the wind turbine generator.



To get the word out about best safety practices, AWEA today launched an on-demand webinar in which Adam Simoes, Workplace Services Director, Occupational Therapist, County Physical Therapy, LLC discusses the importance of dynamic stretching and provides details on the benefits for wind workers. The webinar also provides an overview of sprains and strains, symptoms, and ways to prevent injury."American wind power is always seeking to improve workplace safety culture as our wind workers head out every day to provide clean, reliable electricity for millions of Americans," said Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO. "AWEA is proud to today launch Stand Tall, our sixth consecutive October safety campaign, as we lead this concerted workplace safety effort."During the safety campaign, AWEA is providing materials to help reduce sprains and strains and to increase the safety of wind workers. Supporting materials for the Stand Tall Safety Campaign include:• On-Demand Webinar: Featuring Adam Simoes, Workplace Services Director, Occupational Therapist, County Physical Therapy, LLC• Training material: PowerPoint presentation• Two hard hat stickers• Two posters• Fitness for Work Guidelines• Tasks in the Nacelle Video• Dynamic Stretching VideoLearn more about AWEA's Stand Tall Safety Campaign on AWEA's blog. Previous AWEA safety campaigns have focused on hand safety, electrical safety, soft tissue injury prevention, driving and vehicle safety, and prevention of dropped objects.####AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.