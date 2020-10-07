Schneider Electric Solar Announces Launch of MPPT 100 Solar Charge Controller

Burnaby, BC - October 7th, 2020 - Schneider Electric Solar has announced the launch of the MPPT 100 600 Solar Charge Controller, perfect for homeowners who wish to be more self-reliant for the energy needs and for off-grid living. The MPPT 100, combined with Schneider Electric's storage inverters, creates the ideal solar & storage solution, contributing to the world's transition to a carbon-neutral energy landscape.



More Headlines Articles

The Conext™ MPPT 100 expands Schneider Electric's solar charge controller product line with a greater range of power ratings for solar and storage systems. Compared to MPPT 80 600 charge controller, the MPPT 100 600 provides 25% more charging power.The MPPT 100 allows homeowners to optimize battery charging from solar and maximize energy resiliency, with the easy, flexible installation of large PV arrays for whole-home backup. It is also more suitable for prolonged blackouts. Even if the battery inverter shuts down due to a fully discharged battery during night, the MPPT charge controller allows the system to recover when PV returns.With the allowance for over-sized arrays, the MPPT 100 allows for 7 kilowatt (kW) solar power arrays. It is ideal for residential grid-tied self-supply and off-grid systems and is scalable for larger installations. For installers, the 600 V MPPT 100 offers faster installations and lower balance of system costs. With 2 PV string per charge controller, the MPPT 100 600 offers 50% less wiring than low voltage charge controllers.Along with Schneider Electric's MPPT 60 and MPPT 80, the MPPT 100 is also compatible with the MPPT Disconnect RS accessory for rapid shutdown compliance, fire safety, and arc fault detection. Schneider Electric's MPPT solar charge controllers are a part of its ecosystem of solutions for solar & storage integration, such as XW and SW storage inverters, power distribution, and energy management.Compatible with Insight Energy Management PlatformCustomers can also utilize Schneider Electric's Insight, their robust digital energy management platform for Solar & Storage systems. The system performance is accessible through their local, cloud, and mobile interfaces. Homeowners can easily monitor, operate, and upgrade their solar and storage installation with peace of mind thanks to the advanced cybersecurity. For installers, powerful features like remote settings management and firmware updates make it easy to maintain the sites while keeping truck rolls minimum. Insight also offers installers a suite of portfolio monitoring and management tools, allowing them to keep track of a large number of install sites.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.www.se.com