Green power deal supercharges Lotus' net-zero ambitions

Lotus and British Gas Business have embarked on a new green electricity deal, which sees the UK's largest energy supplier provide renewable power to the sports car maker's headquarters and supporting facilities.



The contract, which began on 1st October, is REGO-backed (Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin), where the power is purchased from 100% renewable sources, ensuring the electricity used across Lotus' UK sites is carbon neutral.As a flexible contract, Lotus can also develop its own renewable assets on sites to self-support its power needs and further its green credentials.In May, Centrica (the parent company of British Gas) and Lotus announced a partnership to develop a new model for electric vehicle (EV) ownership that fully integrates future mobility and energy.Together, the companies aim to redefine and integrate the relationship between consumers, cars and electricity - controlled by smart devices at home and on the move - which will result in more efficient energy usage, carbon and cost savings.The companies are also set to introduce a comprehensive sustainability programme across Lotus, leveraging innovative, low-carbon technologies and mitigating the impacts of key business operations from manufacturing through to sales and supporting functions.Uday Senapati, Lotus Cars' Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Product Management, said: "This is a huge first step for us in our commitment to becoming a 100% carbon neutral business. Next steps include working across our supply chain as part of our net-zero pledge, launching more zero-emissions vehicles as introduced with the Lotus Evija hypercar, and ensuring these vehicles are manufactured and distributed using the latest, sustainable technology and techniques."He added: "This is a step change and the start of an exciting journey for Lotus, which is not only about decarbonisation and environmental awareness, but also about making a significant, positive contribution to the customer journey. We will integrate cars, homes and mobile devices, making our model the most efficient, convenient and connected way to utilise energy."Carl Bayliss, Vice President of Mobility at Centrica, said: "This is an exciting new partnership which has got off to a fast start with this new supply contract announced today. Green power supplies offer an efficient means to supercharge commercial sustainability, and there is much more to follow from Centrica and Lotus as we plot the carmaker's course to zero carbon."