k12 Energy installs a solar system for PBS on top of a California mountain

Recently, k12 Energy, specializing in energy saving, solar systems for non-profits installed a 690 kW solar system on the top of a mountain in northern California to enable, green solar power to run PBS towers and repeaters.A green, no cost, leave no trace solar installation.This was a $1.4 million project with a Power Purchase Agreement, (PPA) built at no cost to PBS. PBS just purchases the green solar electricity at a much lower rate than from the utility.K12 used a large pile driver to push steel posts into the ground so no concrete was needed. Unlike other solar installations that inject tons of concrete into the ground that will be there for hundreds of years!The mission of k12 EnergyOur passion and focus is on helping non-profits - We are inspired by the work our customers do. We love them. We specifically and passionately work with getting the nonprofit's energy projects funded without affecting their budget. There is no upfront money required. Savings starts from day one. We design and build our solution focusing on nonprofits.Our unique nonprofit energy project funding program - We have not failed to fund any qualified nonprofit project. Due to our unique project funding program we are able to keep our prices very low and pass the savings on to our customers. Because we have an affinity for helping people and nonprofits, we have developed financing opportunities that other companies cannot offer.$350M expertise and track record - The team has a long and successful track record of designing, financing, building, monitoring and maintaining turnkey state-of-the-art energy systems of every size. We have completed over $350 million in developed projects.For more information visit: http://k12energy.com/