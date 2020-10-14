Trelleborg Reaffirms Commitment to Offshore Wind Industry by Attending GOW Virtual Conference and Exhibition

Trelleborg's applied technologies operation will exhibit its innovative cable protection system, NjordGuard, at Global Offshore Wind, a virtual conference and exhibition which takes place online from 28 to 30 October, 2020.



More Headlines Articles

Andy Smith, Product Group Manager for Trelleborg's applied technologies operation, states: "With a track-record as subsea polymer engineering experts and over 30 years of experience, we take pride in our renowned engineering capabilities and approach to offshore wind cable protection systems for both floating and fixed foundations."One of the ways that Trelleborg is supporting growth in the offshore wind industry, is through the development of new solutions in collaboration with operators and installers, solving the unique challenges faced by customers and providing protection for vital infrastructure."Njordguard is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, while it's highly abrasion resistant API 17L certified Uraduct® material enables it to travel over the seabed without damage, extending cable life. Most importantly, it facilitates installation, reuse and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety.Global Offshore Wind is a virtual online conference and exhibition, enabling attendees to hear from a wide range of industry experts and thought leaders, network and connect with exhibitors and learn more about the innovative solutions the offshore wind sector is creating.For further information on NjordGuard go to https://bit.ly/2UaboN3Trelleborg's applied technologies operation and Trelleborg GroupAs part of the Trelleborg Offshore Business Unit of Trelleborg Group, Trelleborg's applied technologies operation manufactures and designs innovative and reliable polymer and syntactic material solutions for a wide range of industries including renewable energies, telecoms, marine, oceanographic, aerospace, screen printing, rail, automotive and motor sport. www.trelleborg.com/applied-technologiesTrelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of about SEK 37 billion (EUR 3.46 billion, USD 3.87 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and a reporting segment, Businesses Under Development. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com.