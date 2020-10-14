World Wind and Solar (WWS) Launches New Technical Wind Services



TEHACHAPI, CA OCT. 14, 2020 - As part of its long-term growth strategy, World Wind and Solar (WWS), a leader in repair and maintenance services for utility-scale renewable wind, solar and energy storage system (ESS) assets, today announced the addition of critical new services for customers that own or operate wind farms. WWS has created a new Specialized Services division within its Wind business to address the needs of wind system owners and operators facing numerous challenges in optimizing turbines to operate at their maximum potential.Speaking about the new range of services, VP of Sales Daryl Ragsdale, said, "World Wind and Solar has built our reputation on quality, safety, and our ability to provide cost effective solutions. We are now adding a whole new dimension to our ability to support our customers with these advanced capabilities." WWS has already begun performing these specialized scopes of work for customers which include:- Large Corrective Repairs (including Generator Replacement, Gearbox Exchange, Bearings, and Blade Exchange)- Blade Repair and Composite Services​- Engineered Solutions (including DFIG Conversions, Re-Powering, and Field Engineering Support)​- Turbine Spare Parts (including Replacement and Retrofit)​- Full supply chain and inventory management capabilities through warehouse based in Midwest- Safety Program Development and ImplementationTo deliver and build on this new capability, WWS has brought on a large team of dedicated technical experts, field engineers, large corrective specialist technicians, and supply chain professionals with decades of experience. In addition to the new staff, WWS is investing in the tools and equipment, safety professionals and processes, and enhanced training to bring these services to our valued customers.In March of this year, WWS was acquired by Pearce Services which reinforced its mission as an independent service provider for critical infrastructure in the renewable energy industry. The leader of the renewables division for Pearce Services, Mark McLanahan commented, "The growth of our team at WWS and our industry has been extraordinary this year. Our integration with Pearce Services and the alignment in our mission to safely service our customers has made our platform stronger than ever and well-positioned to meet our customers' expanding needs with these new technical capabilities."Each year WWS has met the rapid growth of the industry by enhancing its service capabilities and growing its team. With over 500 technicians now working in the field, WWS works tirelessly to serve our OEM, owner, and operator customers with an elite workforce. These new wind technical services are a natural evolution in the company's ability to serve a diverse set of customers and extend the career path for its professionals.About World Wind and Solar (WWS)World Wind & Solar (WWS) is the nation's #1 ISP (Independent Service Provider) and has been supporting renewable assets since 2007. WWS offers a comprehensive list of services across all phases of a project's lifecycle including construction, commissioning, operations, including re-power or decommissioning. Project owner's, OEM's, O&M providers and EPC companies use WWS to operate, maintain or repair their critical assets. When you need quality scheduled or un-scheduled maintenance, large corrective repairs or exchanges, blade repairs, inverter services, PV optimization or some other specialty solution, WWS is Here to Serve. For more information, please go to www.worldwindsolar.com.About Pearce ServicesPearce Services is a leading national provider of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for mission-critical infrastructure. Pearce offers innovative, tech-enabled services across its three brands: Pearce Services, World Wind & Solar, and MaxGen Energy Services. We safely serve our telecom, renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV), and energy storage system infrastructure customers around-the-clock. With nationwide coverage, we can deploy our highly trained technicians quickly and efficiently to provide you unmatched response times, quality, and consistent service for your distributed mission-critical assets. Our engineering and support teams use sophisticated software, analytics, and detailed safety plans to support our technical experts in the field. Our constant innovation and close collaboration with our customers are a hallmark of our service.