Ideematec Unveils Horizon L:Tec Solar Tracker at Solar Power International 2020

Ideematec Inc., the leading global supplier of solar tracking systems, today announced its Horizon L:Tec solar tracker at Solar Power International 2020. The new two-module-in-portrait (2P) tracker features a patented locking technology that secures modules in position against torsional galloping, caused by extreme wind loads, to reduce maintenance costs and expand product lifespan. The tracker integrates seamlessly with bifacial modules to generate more energy per tracker, and accommodates extra-large photovoltaic modules. Panels are able to remain in stow position, at a zero degree angle, against up to 180 mile per hour winds.



More Headlines Articles

Horizon L:Tec builds on Ideematec's signature decoupled drive technology, which transports dynamic loads into foundational posts, and away from gearboxes. Ideematec trackers require four times fewer gearboxes and motors than conventional trackers. This significantly reduces installation time and maintenance costs, and improves overall system efficiency."This innovation addresses a major pain point in the global solar market," said Mario Eckl, CEO of Ideematec. "With reinforced, locking technology, large scale solar projects are able to generate power even in severe climates and geographies. This improved design responds to increasing demand for equipment that's both fast to install in order to reduce construction costs, and built to withstand worst-case-scenarios. It shows our commitment to creating reliable solutions that will accelerate our path toward a resilient, clean energy future."Measuring 190 meters in length, Horizon L:Tec is the longest solar tracker on the global market and will be available in all markets in January 2021. Soon after, the company plans to announce a one-module-in-portrait (1P) version of the tracker, using the same technology, which will enable customers to purchase either option from a single supplier.During this year's Virtual Tradeshow at SPI, October 21 and 22, the Ideematec team will offer demonstrations, broadcasted from the headquarters in Germany. Learn more about the demonstrations by contacting outreach@ideematec.com.About Ideematec, Inc.Ideematec, Inc. is a trusted global supplier of solar tracking systems, headquartered in Germany. Established in 2003, the company serves as a pure play tracker provider for the utility-scale sector. Ideematec pioneered the 2P high-span safeTrack Horizon™ tracker, powered by a patented dual drive technology. Since 2017, the company has successfully delivered some of the biggest solar facilities on three continents, including Jordan (250 MW), Australia (350 MW) and Spain (200 MW). For more information please visit: http://www.ideematec.com/