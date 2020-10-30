Maxeon Solar Technologies Launches the SunPower Advantage Installer Program

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced the launch of the SunPower Advantage Installer Program, a new initiative designed to help fuel the momentum of solar in certain rapidly growing European markets and to equip installers with tools to meet increasing demand for premium residential and commercial solar. The SunPower Advantage Installer Program has been introduced in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Spain.



More Headlines Articles

"Maxeon has a great history of developing strong sales channels throughout the EMEA and APAC regions for over a decade," said Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. "The new SunPower Advantage Installer Program is the result of years of listening to installer needs, and it is just the first step in a wider expansion strategy that will extend our downstream footprint in high-growth residential and commercial markets".The new initiative helps solar installers stay at the leading edge of technology and innovation, growing their business through specialized education and supporting the deployment of first-rate solar solutions.The SunPower Advantage Installer Program includes:Specialized Training - Educational modules will be delivered through a virtual platform to ensure professional installers are able to capitalize on the highest SunPower brand standards and installation expertise to build new business;Expert Knowledge - A regular distribution of the latest news, technology and new product insights will allow installers to stay updated and ready to take advantage of market developments;Labour Reimbursement Program - Qualifying SunPower Advantage Installers will be eligible for our Labour Reimbursement Program, which offers a rebate payment to offset a portion of the service/labor costs incurred by the installer during panel replacements under warranty;Best-in-Class Reward System - Each time installers register their purchased modules through a scan app, they get points which are credited on their account, which can be redeemed for items in the SunPower Advantage Installer reward catalogue.On completion of the specialized educational modules, installers are evaluated on their technical knowledge and competence, with passing scores qualifying them to proudly display the SunPower Advantage Installer badge."The SunPower Advantage Installer Program will enhance the already superior customer experience and state-of-the-art installations that our installers provide day in day out. A highly trained, qualified and expert installer network is a key to customer peace of mind."The SunPower Advantage Installer Program is free of charge to the installers. More details are available here or on the SunPower Advantage Program website.About Maxeon Solar TechnologiesMaxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower® brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.