SOLAR POWER SUPPLY LAUNCHES REDESIGNED COMPANY WEBSITE TO PUSH MORE CONTENT ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF SOLAR ENERGY

CORONA, CA - November 4, 2020 - Solar Power Supply, a leading provider of solar energy systems in Southern California, today formally launched its newly redesigned website www.solarpowersupply.net focused on providing consumers an open concept into shopping for solar power products and services. The website enhances the visitor's shopping experience with the simplicity of showing shoppers money-saving solar power products and services available to them as well as providing answers to numerous frequently asked questions. It's designed to be more informative in order to help consumers make knowledgeable and sound decisions about acquiring solar energy systems for their homes and/or businesses. Visitors can easily find features and specs for its offerings without having to leave the site.



"We know shopping for a solar energy system can be a stressful process. We wanted to avoid that ‘in-person' pressure from a salesperson so we designed our website to act as a hub for information therefor they have all they need come time to talk to our staff," said Rudy Flores, President and CEO of Solar Power Supply. "We want consumers to feel comfortable when they're making an investment into solar power which is why we encourage our visitors to go through each page. Our hope is to have them get familiar with solar energy and discover for themselves how much it can impact the environment and their pocket book."The Solar Power Supply website will also feature discounts found on the site. Visitors can enter their information so they're eligible for online discounts including a free additional solar panel(s) with a system purchase. The site will be updated regularly with the latest news, trends, and promotions on solar power. It will also have a blog area to bring more information about energy independence and how solar energy can positively impact both life at home and the environment.The www.solarpowersupply.net website includes products and services such as:• Solar Panels• Inverters• Batteries• Services• Referral programs• Savings incentives• News and Information• Roofing repair and upgradeCheck us out at:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/solarpsupplyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/solarpowersupply/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSEZTg1TiY9L3ByaIhNZsCQEstablished in 2015, Solar Power Supply is a leading solar energy products provider and installer servicing Southern California. It carries top leading solar products including REC, Solaria, Panasonic, SolarEdge, Enphase, and LG. Products and information on solar power solutions can be found at www.solarpowersupply.net.