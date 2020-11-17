TROES Corp. launches its 100kWh/30kW BESS at Sky Solar, in Markham, ON, Canada

TROES Corp. launched a commercialized Micro-Grid Battery Energy Storage System at Sky Clean Energy's jobsite in Markham. Sky Clean Energy (a Sky Solar company) is a full turnkey renewable energy developer. The 100kWh/30kW BESS is integrated in a Vehicle to Grid Hybrid Power Conversion System (V2G HPCS). This conversion system is a power conditioner to enable grid-connected operation of photovoltaic (PV), battery storage, and electric vehicles (EVs). Additionally, the system performs power conversion for PV, and the discharge and charge of power from (or to) an EV connected to this system or a battery, in cooperation with a utility company (grid). Lastly, the EMS in the system directs the operations and enables efficient use of power.



Sky Solar and it's new-age Microgrid Energy Management System (MEMS) further optimizes the performance of micro-grids worldwide. Because of this, MEMS seeks to deploy distributed control techniques to coordinate the actions of all micro-grid assets. This increases renewable energy penetration, reduce peak demand, and provide ancillary services to the larger grid.TROES Corp. is a Canadian-based, Advanced Battery Energy Storage company, specializing in Smart Distributed Energy Storage solutions.Based on LiFePO4 technology, TROES develops, designs, manufactures and delivers high-performance, rigorously-tested, innovative, cloud-based energy storage systems that integrate TROES' proprietary Battery Modules, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Enclosures and Power Conversion System (PCS).For more news about TROES Corp., follow us on LinkedIn.