sonnen introduces the sonnenCore, a new all-in-one, affordable home battery for every home

sonnen, a global market leader in smart residential energy storage and virtual power plants, today announced the launch of sonnenCore. The new compact, affordable, and fully sonnen-designed sonnenCore home battery solution is built using sonnen's proven energy management expertise. This product evolution expands sonnen's premium offerings to include a broader, more cost-conscious base of homebuilders, installers and customers, who do not want to compromise on quality. sonnenCore provides customers with straightforward access to reliable emergency backup power, intelligent energy management, and round-the-clock access to stored solar with an easy-to-install, competitively-priced system. The new product aims to expand and utlimately lead the residential energy storage market as a high quality, affordable home battery option for any home.



More Headlines Articles

sonnenCore is equipped with 4.8kW/10kWh of maximum usable capacity and pairs with new and existing PV systems, with an MSRP of $9,500. The system uses long-lasting, cobalt-free, recyclable, and safe lithium iron phosphate batteries, that are designed for stationary energy storage and backed by sonnen's industry-leading factory limited warranty of 10 years / 10,000 charge cycles.sonnen's newest home battery solution is purpose-built by sonnen and features a new sonnenInverter and a sonnenModule with a custom energy management software (EMS), enabling comprehensive end-to-end system integration and optimization. The innovative sonnenInverter, sonnenModules and custom EMS are certified to a comprehensive list of UL safety and performance standards that comply with regional and national requirements.The compact, all-in-one, modular configuration of the sonnenCore allows for simplified site design and installation, making it an attractive and cost-effective home battery option for any residential project, including solar retrofits. Additionally, the one-size-fits-all unit's easily repeatable design and installation makes sonnenCore ideal for standardization and implementation in large national projects, including new home developments and community-based clean energy programs. The sonnenCore delivers high-value energy resiliency and high-quality energy management at a price that is attainable for every home."With the increasing demand for energy security and the continuing growth of solar installations across the country, we developed sonnenCore as a smart and affordable battery solution that works for every home," said Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen, Inc. "sonnenCore is designed to be easy for home builders to specify, contractors to install and homeowners to use without compromising on quality and reliability. It is the obvious choice in home battery technology for customers looking to safely keep their lights on, reduce their carbon footprint and become part of a clean energy future."About sonnenThe sonnen Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy system technologies. As one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, sonnen has received numerous internationally recognized awards. With its virtual battery, which consists of digitally networked home storage systems, sonnen offers new and highly innovative energy services for network operators and customers. sonnen's products are available in many countries and has offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. Since March 2019 sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its New Energies division.